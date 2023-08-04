CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsBritannia Q1 Results | Volume growth flat compared to estimates of 4 5%

Britannia Q1 Results | Volume growth flat compared to estimates of 4-5%

Britannia Q1 Results | Volume growth flat compared to estimates of 4-5%
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 4, 2023 7:39:19 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd ended at Rs 4,803.00, up by Rs 12.95, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

Bakery foods company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 35.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 455.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Britannia Industries posted a net profit of Rs 335.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 515 crore for the quarter under review.
The total revenue during the period under review stood at Rs 4,010.7 crore, up 8.4 percent against Rs 3,700.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,110 crore for the quarter under review.
Also Read: CESC Q1 Results | Net profit at Rs 347 crore, revenue up 5%
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 37.6 percent to Rs 689 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 500.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 17.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 13.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Britannia's consolidated sales for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, grew 9 percent to Rs 3,970 crore and operating profit grew 37 percent to Rs 618 crore. The company's volume growth was flat compared to estimates of 4-5 percent.
Also Read: HPCL back in black with Q1 net profit of Rs 6,204 crore, beats estimates
Varun Berry, executive vice chairman and managing director, said, "As market leaders, we led pricing actions to offset inflation & maintain profitability. However, in this quarter, commodity prices marginally softened & hence, the local competition intensified."
"Our new greenfields in Tamil Nadu & Uttar Pradesh were efficiently scaled up. With capacity and capability enhancements planned in Ranjangaon Food Park, we are well poised to further extract productivity and enhance competitiveness in these growing markets," Berry said.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd ended at Rs 4,803.00, up by Rs 12.95, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 4, 2023 7:15 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Britannia IndustriesearningsResults Boardroom

Recommended Articles

View All
Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read

Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence

Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence

Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X