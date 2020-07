Britannia Industries reported a 117 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 542.6 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as against a net profit of Rs 248.64 in the same period last year. Net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts poll estimates of Rs 395 crore.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter rose 26.7 percent to Rs 3,420.7 crore as against Rs 2,700.35 crore, YoY. Revenue was higher than estimates of Rs 3,255 crore.

Britannia's volume growth was at 22 percent against estimates of 18-20 percent.

Operating performance improved during Q1FY21 as EBITDA rose 82 percent to Rs 717 crore from Rs 394.3 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 640 bps to 21 percent from 14.6 percent, YoY, led by lower expenses.

"On the cost front, we witnessed moderate inflation in the prices of key raw materials and expect the prices to be stable going forward given the positive outlook on monsoon & harvest. Given the dynamic nature of the pandemic & associated uncertainty, we were quick to resort to cost efficiencies through extraction of supply chain efficiencies, reduction in wastages and fixed costs leverage," said Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries.