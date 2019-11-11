Business
Britannia Industries Q2 net profit up 32.9 percent to Rs 402.73 crore
Updated : November 11, 2019 08:58 PM IST
Net sales were up 5.88 percent to Rs 3,022.91 crore during the quarter under review
Total expenses stood at Rs 2,617.64 crore during the period
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more