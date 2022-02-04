Brigade Ent expects occupancy to improve in hospitality biz; confident of surpassing last year’s sales

Brigade Enterprises Ltd came out with its Q3 earnings. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, MR Jaishankar, CMD, Brigade Enterprises, shed light on the company’s Q3 performance and outlook. Jaishankar is confident of crossing last year's sales, both in terms of volume as well as value. Going ahead, he expects occupancy to improve in the hospitality business.

Bengaluru-based realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd came out with its Q3 earnings. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.36 crore for the quarter ended December. It had posted a net loss of Rs 16.12 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its total income rose to Rs 933.19 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 653.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

He said that Q3 volume was mainly impacted due to delays in new launches. He is hopeful of launching 2.4 million square feet in Q4FY22 and Q1 of the next fiscal. Additionally, Jaishankar believes the company will be able to cross last year’s sales, both in terms of volume as well as value.

He said, “In Q3, the volumes were slightly down primarily because of some of the new launches that could not happen as the authorities were not approving in the last quarter due to a High Court order; in general and not for us now, those issues are behind us and we hope to launch about 2.4 million square feet in Q4FY22 and Q1FY23. So there is a desire to exceed last year’s volumes.”

Shedding light on the hospitality business, he expects occupancy to improve from hereon. Sharing details about it, he mentioned that the average room rental went up by 25 percent in Q3.

Jaishankar said, “Our hotels have turned around and in office, we have done some good leasing in the last quarter and even retail looked up a bit.”

