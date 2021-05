Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow.

Like other oil marketing companies (OMCs), it is expected to be a muted quarter for BPCL on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Overall revenues are expected to go up by 25 percent, EBITDA is expected to go down by 29 percent, margins are expected to be seen at 3.7 percent versus 6.4 percent and profits also are expected to go down by 38 percent.