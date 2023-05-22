BPCL Q4 results | Net profit soars 159%, dividend of Rs 4 declared

homeearnings NewsBPCL Q4 results | Net profit soars 159%, dividend of Rs 4 declared

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 22, 2023

The company beat net profit estimates by a huge margin. Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 361.50, up by Rs 1.20, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday, May 22, reported a 159 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 6,477.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,501 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,981 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore against Rs 1.23 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1.08 lakh crore for the quarter under review.
The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: May 22, 2023 8:36 PM IST
