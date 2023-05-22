English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsBPCL Q4 results | Net profit soars 159%, dividend of Rs 4 declared

BPCL Q4 results | Net profit soars 159%, dividend of Rs 4 declared

BPCL Q4 results | Net profit soars 159%, dividend of Rs 4 declared
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 22, 2023 8:48:33 PM IST (Updated)

The company beat net profit estimates by a huge margin. Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 361.50, up by Rs 1.20, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday, May 22, reported a 159 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 6,477.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,501 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,981 crore for the quarter under review.
Also Read: Shree Cement Q4 results | Profit drops 15%, dividend of Rs 55 per share declared
In the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore against Rs 1.23 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1.08 lakh crore for the quarter under review.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X