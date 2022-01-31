BPCL Q3 Results: Revenue up 15% to Rs 1.18 lakh crore on improved sales; net profit down 12% to Rs 2,805 crore

The state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited today reported a revenue from operations at nearly Rs 1.18 lakh crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 15 percent quarter-on-quarter increase--and a near-35 percent rise year-on-year--driven mainly by an improvement in market sales and exports.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported market sales of 11.15 million metric tonnes of fuel in the reported quarter, up from 9.91 MMT in the second quarter of the fiscal. The company exported 0.55 MMT as against 0.48 in Q2FY22.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,805.09 crore, down 12 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 3,200.9 crore reported in the September quarter, but an increase of over 47 percent YoY.

Further, the company reported earnings per share (at a face value or Rs 10 each) of Rs 13.17 crore and a paid-up equity share capital of Rs 2,219.45 crore, the same as in the previous quarter.

In the earnings note, the company said, "The COVID-19 pandemic, globally and in India, has resulted in significant disturbance in economic and business activities. The management has assessed the potential impact of COVID-19 based on the current circumstances and expects no significant impact on the continuity of operations of the business on long-term basis or useful life of the assets or its financial position."

