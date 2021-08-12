BPCL Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 1,501 crore; revenue falls 7.8% to Rs 70,922 crore; misses estimates

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) reported a net profit of Rs 1,501.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as compared to Rs 11,940.1 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's net profit was sharply lower on a sequential basis as it had reported a One-Time Gain of Rs 6,993 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue during Q1FY22 fell 7.8 percent to Rs 70,922 crore from Rs 76,882.3 crore, QoQ.

The market sales of the Corporation for the quarter ended June 2021 was 9.63 MMT as compared to 7.53 MMT achieved during the quarter ended June 2020. The increase is mainly in HSD-Retail (25.00%), MS-Retail (39.72%) and ATF {115.40%), BPCL said in a regulatory filing.

The Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) during quarter was $4.12 per bbl as against $0.39 per bbl in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA decreased 35.7 percent to Rs 3,253.3 crore as compared to Rs 5,057.9 crore and EBITDA margin narrowed by 290 bps to 4.6 percent versus 6.6 percent, QoQ.

BPCL's Q1 earnings missed CNBC-TV18's analysts poll estimates on all fronts.

At 2:55 pm, the shares of BPCL were trading 0.96 percent lower at Rs 445.60 apiece on the BSE.