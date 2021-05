Bosch Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp jump in net profit at Rs 483 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.1 crore in the year-ago quarter which was impacted by a one-time loss.

The company’s revenue during Q4FY21 rose 44 percent to Rs 3,216 crore from Rs 2,237 crore, YoY.

On the operating front, EBITDA increased 81.3 percent to Rs 619 crore as compared to Rs 341.4 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 400 bps to 19.2 percent from 15.2 percent, YoY.

Total revenue of Bosch's Mobility Solutions Business sector increased by 56.6 percent in the quarter ending on March 31, 2021.

Within this business sector, the total revenue of the Powertrain Solutions division increased by 65.6 percent. The Two-Wheeler and Powersports along with Automotive Aftermarket witnessed a continued growth during the quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The second wave is more severe, there is a clear uncertainty in the market. With 80 percent of our revenues driven through mobility business, we have been affected adversely. The challenge will be to manage the fluctuating demand, supply chain crisis and changing consumer behavior all at once,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd and President of Bosch India.

The company says it has seen a significant increase in demand from the agriculture sector, mainly tractor business. It has also seen growth in the power tools segment, especially in construction and e-commerce.