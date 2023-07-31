Bosch Q1 Results | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 409 crore, revenue up 17% to Rs 4,158 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bosch Ltd ended at Rs 19,008.05, up by Rs 50.95, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Monday reported a 22.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 408.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, Bosch posted a net profit of Rs 334 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue stood at Rs 4,158.4 crore during the period under review, up 17.3 percent against Rs 3,544.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The increase in revenue was mainly due to increased sales of Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) components in passenger cars and commercial vehicle segment, outperforming the market, it said.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 4.1 percent to Rs 467.9 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 449.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 11.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 12.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 533 crore which is 12.8 percent of total revenue from operations, an increase of 21.7 percent increase over the same quarter of the previous year.

The powertrain solutions business registered a growth of 12.5 percent over the same quarter of the previous financial year, outperforming the overall automotive market growth. This has resulted in an increase of 13.6 percent in the product sales of the automotive segment.

The weakening of demand due to the global economic crisis has helped better distribution of semiconductor supplies across the world. As a result, the two-wheeler business has experienced a remarkable sales recovery, with a substantial growth of 42.8 percent compared to the same quarter last year, the company said.

The beyond mobility business, driven by continued growth in consumer products and significant government investments in infrastructure, recorded a 21.5 percent increase in net sales over the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, managing director, Bosch and president of Bosch Group in India, said, "With India emerging as a promising market and our focus on green hydrogen and innovative automotive offerings, Bosch is well-positioned for growth and success in the year ahead."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bosch Ltd ended at Rs 19,008.05, up by Rs 50.95, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.