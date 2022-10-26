    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Boeing posts $3.3-billion loss as defence, commercial businesses slip

    Boeing posts $3.3-billion loss as defence, commercial businesses slip

    Boeing posts $3.3-billion loss as defence, commercial businesses slip
    By PTI

    Boeing's adjusted loss amounted to $6.18 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share and post revenue of $17.91 billion.

    Boeing reported a $3.3-billion loss for the third quarter on Wednesday, October 26, as revenue fell short of expectations. It took huge losses for its fixed-cost defence programmes and its commercial airplane business struggled.

    CEO David Calhoun said Boeing remains in a "challenging environment" and has more work ahead to drive stability. The adjusted loss amounted to $6.18 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share and post revenue of $17.91 billion.
    Revenue in Boeing's normally consistent defence and space business tumbled by 20 percent, and it suffered $2.8 billion in losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refuelling tanker, Air Force One and other programmes.
     
