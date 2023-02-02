English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings News

Blue Star’s Vir Advani says not planning for price hikes in Q4

earnings | Feb 2, 2023 2:10 PM IST

Blue Star’s Vir Advani says not planning for price hikes in Q4

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   Feb 2, 2023 2:10 PM IST (Published)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Mini

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star, on Tuesday, reported a 22.79 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.41 crore in the third quarter that ended December 2022. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Vir Advani, VC and MD of Blue Star said that the company is not planning for any price hikes in Q4 of FY23.

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star, on Tuesday, reported a 22.79 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible

Budget 2023: Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President

Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential

Budget 2023: FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Centre seeks to target social constituencies in poll-bound states

Budget 2023: Centre seeks to target social constituencies in poll-bound states

Feb 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.57 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Vir Advani, VC and MD of Blue Star said that the company is not planning for any price hikes in Q4 of FY23.
Also Read | Blue Star says no room for further AC price hike
“Pricing, we are keeping at the same levels as Q3. We are not able to increase prices at this stage. We want to see how the summer demand picks up and then take a call on that,” he said.
While talking about Union Budget, Advani said that the announcements are very strong for the industry. “We are still trying to understand the full impact of the tax slab changes, but it (Budget) is positive for middle-class India and that is our main market, and it is going to put more money into the hands of people, give them the confidence to spend. So, I think the Budget has been very positive for our industry and for Blue Star,” said Advani.
Also Read | How Budget 2023 fared in the three Cs: capex, consumption and credit
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X