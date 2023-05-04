In the March quarter, total revenue rose 16.4 percent. Shares of Blue Star Ltd ended at Rs 1,437.60, down by Rs 1.00, or 0.070 percent on the BSE.

Cooling products maker Blue Star Ltd on Thursday, May 4, reported a 195 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 225.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 76.2 crore.

The company was able to successfully conclude the sale of a land parcel at Thane, thus realising a gain of Rs 170.81 crore (net of tax Rs 139.24 crore), which is reported as exceptional income for the fourth quarter, it said in an exchange filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,623.8 crore during the period under review, up 16.4 percent against Rs 2,254.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 25.3 percent to Rs 179.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 143 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 6.8 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 6.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The operating profit (EBIDTA excluding other income) for the quarter was Rs 179.17 crore (6.8 percent of revenue) compared to Rs 142.95 crore in Q4FY22 (6.3 percent of revenue). Profit before exceptional items grew by 28.4 percent to Rs 146.30 crore in Q4FY23 compared to Rs 113.91 crore in Q4FY22.

Other income, including treasury income for the quarter, was Rs 6.65 crore compared to Rs 6.27 crore in Q4FY22. The tax expense for the quarter was Rs 91.82 crore compared to Rs 37.64 crore in Q4FY22.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY23. (In FY22 it was Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.)

Also, the company has recommended a 1:1 equity bonus issue to the shareholders. As and when the bonus issue is approved, the dividend post-bonus for FY23 will stand revised as Rs 6 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.

