Blue Star Q4 profit zooms 195% powered by land sale, declares dividend of Rs 12 per share

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 4, 2023 6:37:31 PM IST (Published)

In the March quarter, total revenue rose 16.4 percent. Shares of Blue Star Ltd ended at Rs 1,437.60, down by Rs 1.00, or 0.070 percent on the BSE.

Cooling products maker Blue Star Ltd on Thursday, May 4, reported a 195 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 225.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 76.2 crore.

The company was able to successfully conclude the sale of a land parcel at Thane, thus realising a gain of Rs 170.81 crore (net of tax Rs 139.24 crore), which is reported as exceptional income for the fourth quarter, it said in an exchange filing.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,623.8 crore during the period under review, up 16.4 percent against Rs 2,254.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

