Birla Corporation expects double-digit volume growth in FY22

Birla Corporation's reported earnings for the June-ended quarter saw revenue jump by 114 percent but margins remained flat. Aditya Saraogi, CFO of Birla Corporation discussed the earnings fine print.

July volumes have been slightly lower compared to the Q1FY22 volumes. “However for the year as a whole, we expect to have a double-digit growth in volumes,” he said.

In terms of margins, he said, “Costs have been largely flat, there has been increase in the commodity prices like coal, petrol and diesel but we have been able to mitigate the effect of such cost increases by taking several initiatives and measures. Post monsoon, we expect prices to increase because commodity prices continue to increase.”

He expects input cost price increase to be passed on to the customers.

Cement prices are slightly soft compared to Q1FY22. “During the monsoon, typically the demand as well as the prices are slightly soft and this year is no different,” he said.

