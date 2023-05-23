Biocon Q4 results | Biotech major beats estimates with 31% rise in profit, revenue up 57%

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 30 percent i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 241.60, up by Rs 1.45, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.

Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd on Tuesday, May 23, reported a 31.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 313.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 238.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 234 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,773.9 crore, up 56.7 percent against Rs 2,409 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 3,611.7 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 68.4 percent to Rs 997.3 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 592 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 26.4 percent in the reporting quarter against 24.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said revenue growth was led by biosimilars at 61 percent, research services at 23 percent and generics at 13 percent. R&D investments have nearly doubled to Rs 1,119 crore.

The company ended FY23 with a strong Q4 performance where revenues grew by 59 percent to Rs 3,929 crore and EBITDA by 75 percent to Rs 1,152 crore.

Biosimilars continue to be the largest business segment for Biocon, with revenues of Rs 2,102 crore, a growth of 114 percent, exiting the year on a $1 billion revenue trajectory, she added.

The company is raising Rs 800 crore from Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors Ltd (EAAA) through the issuance of NCDs worth Rs 500 crore by Biocon Ltd and CCDs worth Rs 300 crore by Biocon Biologics Ltd.

FY23

The consolidated revenues for FY23 increased 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,550 crore. The revenue for the year includes Rs 217 crore of stake dilution gain in Bicara, pursuant to its fundraise during the year.

The core EBITDA (excluding R&D expense, licensing income, forex, dilution gain in Bicara and mark-to-market movement on financial instruments) grew 43 percent to Rs 3,807 crore, representing healthy core operating margins of 34 percent versus 32 percent last year.

The net R&D investments for the year grew by 88 percent to Rs 1,119 crore, representing 14 percent of revenues ex-Syngene. EBITDA for the year was up 32 percent year-on-year at Rs 2,888 crore, with the EBITDA margin at 25 percent.

The Profit Before Tax and Exceptional Items stood at Rs 1,189 crore, up 9 percent year-on-year. Net Profit for the year, before exceptional items, stood at Rs 787 crore versus Rs 722 crore in FY22.

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 30 percent i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.