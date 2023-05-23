Biocon Q4 results | Biotech major beats estimates with 31% rise in profit, revenue up 57%

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 30 percent i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 241.60, up by Rs 1.45, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.

Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd on Tuesday, May 23, reported a 31.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 313.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 238.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 234 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,773.9 crore, up 56.7 percent against Rs 2,409 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 3,611.7 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 68.4 percent to Rs 997.3 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 592 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 26.4 percent in the reporting quarter against 24.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 30 percent i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.