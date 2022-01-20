Biocon Q3 earnings preview: Streets expect revenue of around 15%

Biocon will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings on Thursday. CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue growth of around 15 percent, margins to come in at around 24-25 percent and profit growth should be a little above 200 crore odd.

Now in terms of revenue growth, the street was anticipating better revenue growth from Syngene. They were anticipating around mid-teen growth, it has come at 10 percent so, maybe that will be a factor to watch out for in terms of the consolidated numbers.

Biosimilars will be the other segment that is likely to drive growth for Biocon this quarter. The street is anticipating revenue growth of around 25 percent from Biosimilars.

Commentary for Biocon will be important on a couple of factors such as the queries or the complete response letter that they have received from the US FDA with regards to the diabetes Biosimilar and other one called insulin Aspart and when they could probably see it come through the overall Biosimilar business as well as their tie-up with Serum in terms of vaccine opportunities given wave three.

