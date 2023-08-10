Biocon Q1 Results | Net profit falls 30% to Rs 101 crore, misses estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 261.55, down by Rs 8.25, or 3.06 percent on the BSE.

Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd on Thursday reported a 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 101.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 170 crore for the quarter under review.

The total revenue stood at Rs 3,422.6 crore during the period under review, up 60 percent against Rs 2,140 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a revenue of Rs 3,597.7 crore for the quarter under review.

On a standalone basis, Biocon said its net profit was at Rs 46.6 crore, up from Rs 14.9 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 513.2 crore as compared to Rs 441.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 79 percent to Rs 714.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 399 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 20.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 18.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,299.2 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 1,977.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company said its board approved the appointment of Nicholas Robert Haggar as an additional non-executive, independent director subject to registration of his name in the independent director's databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and accordingly, his appointment on the board will be effective from such date.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 261.55, down by Rs 8.25, or 3.06 percent on the BSE.