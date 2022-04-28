Biocon net profit falls 4.2% to Rs 283.9 crore in March quarter, beats estimates

Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday reported a 4.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 283.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 296.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 247 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 30.8 percent YoY to Rs 2,408.8 crore from Rs 1,842.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read:

Further, Biocon has appointed Naina Lal Kidwai as an independent director of the company, with effect from the conclusion of the Board Meeting i.e. April 28, 2022, till the conclusion of the 47th AGM proposed to be held in the year 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend at the rate of 10 percent i.e. Re 0.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.