BHEL Q1 Results | Net loss widens to Rs 344 crore, but revenue up 7%

1 Min Read
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of BHEL ended at Rs 98.95, down by Rs 1.80, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 343.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, BHEL posted a net loss of Rs 188 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,003.4 crore during the period under review, up 7.1 percent against Rs 4,672 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 14.9 percent to Rs 1,037.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 902.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 20.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 19.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of BHEL ended at Rs 98.95, down by Rs 1.80, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram
Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence
Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read