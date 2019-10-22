Bharti Infratel Q2 profit up 61% to Rs 964 crore

Bharti Infratel on Monday posted 61 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 964 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The mobile tower arm of Bharti Airtel had recorded a profit of Rs 600 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"Bharti Infratel has continued on the positive trend in quarterly net additions on both towers and co-locations during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We continue to believe that there is a strong growth potential in telecom passive infrastructure in the country as telecom networks keep pace with the continuing exponential data consumption growth," Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel, said in a statement.

The company, however, reported a marginal dip in revenue to Rs 3,638 crore during the September quarter from Rs 3,668 crore in the year-ago period.