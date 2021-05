Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The company had posted a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the same period a year ago and Rs 856 crore in the third quarter. A CNBC-TV18 analyst poll had predicted the reading at Rs 1,180 crore.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 11.9 percent to Rs 25,747 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 23,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20 and Rs 26,517.8 crore in the previous quarter. The CNBC-TV18 analyst poll had predicted the reading at Rs 26,200 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, Bharti Airtel narrowed the loss to Rs 15,084 crore from Rs 32,183 crore in 2019-20.

The consolidated EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) has been reported at Rs 12,583 Cr versus the CNBC-TV18 poll expectation of Rs 12,480 crore. Compared quarterly this is a rise of 3.3 percent versus Rs 12,177 crore in the third quarter.

The consolidated EBITDA margin has come in at 48.9 percent versus our poll Of 47.6 percent. The third-quarter EBITDA margin was 45.9 percent.