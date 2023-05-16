Breaking News
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsBharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 16, 2023 5:10:41 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd ended at Rs 787.85, down by Rs 10.10, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,005.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,008 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 2,800 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 36,009 crore during the period under review, up 14 percent against Rs 31,500 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 36,500 crore for the quarter under review.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X