Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd ended at Rs 787.85, down by Rs 10.10, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,005.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,008 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 2,800 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 36,009 crore during the period under review, up 14 percent against Rs 31,500 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 36,500 crore for the quarter under review.