Bharti Airtel Q4 earnings preview: Revenue may jump 2%; board may consider issuing dividend

Telecom major Bharti Airtel will report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday (May 16) with a particular focus on its India wireless or mobile business. In terms of overall performance, the company is expected to witness a 2 percent growth in revenue. This growth can be attributed to the increase in India revenues, specifically a 2.8 percent rise in India mobile revenues. However, Airtel Africa experienced a challenging quarter, leading to a decline in their revenues.

Despite improvements in India margins and stable Africa margins, the company is likely to face margin pressures. As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, consolidated margins are anticipated to decline by approximately 50 basis points, settling at 51.5 percent. This decline in consolidated margins is noteworthy, considering the positive trend in India margins and the stability of Africa margins.

Upon consulting several analysts, it has been revealed that there are a few reasons behind the anticipated decline in consolidated margins. Firstly, in the previous two quarters, the company benefited from the absence of SUC (Spectrum Usage Charge) on recently acquired spectrum, which boosted margins. However, this benefit will not be present in the upcoming period.

Secondly, due to Bharti Airtel's substantial investments in 5G capex and other areas, they are expensing rather than capitalizing these expenses. This approach is expected to slightly suppress overall margins.

Turning to the India business, two crucial metrics to monitor are the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and subscriber numbers. ARPU is likely to increase as Bharti Airtel has phased out entry-level plans priced at Rs 99 and implemented a Rs 50 hike, resulting in an entry-level tariff of around Rs 148-149. This change is expected to positively impact ARPUs, with the street estimating figures around Rs 196-197.

Surprisingly, subscriber numbers may defy expectations. Analysts had predicted a decline in Q4 subscribers; however, based on TRAI data for January and February, Bharti Airtel actually added over 2 million subscribers. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue to positively surprise.

The telco will also consider issuing dividend for the financial year 2022-23 on 16 May, post its results for the quarter ended March 2023.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company shall inter-alia consider the recommendation/ declaration of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022-23, in its meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 16 May 2023," the carrier said in a filing to BSE.