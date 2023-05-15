Bharti Airtel Q4 earnings preview: Revenue may jump 2%; board may consider issuing dividend

As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, consolidated margins are anticipated to decline by approximately 50 basis points, settling at 51.5 percent. This decline in consolidated margins is noteworthy, considering the positive trend in India margins and the stability of Africa margins.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel will report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday (May 16) with a particular focus on its India wireless or mobile business. In terms of overall performance, the company is expected to witness a 2 percent growth in revenue. This growth can be attributed to the increase in India revenues, specifically a 2.8 percent rise in India mobile revenues. However, Airtel Africa experienced a challenging quarter, leading to a decline in their revenues.

Despite improvements in India margins and stable Africa margins, the company is likely to face margin pressures. As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, consolidated margins are anticipated to decline by approximately 50 basis points, settling at 51.5 percent. This decline in consolidated margins is noteworthy, considering the positive trend in India margins and the stability of Africa margins.

Upon consulting several analysts, it has been revealed that there are a few reasons behind the anticipated decline in consolidated margins. Firstly, in the previous two quarters, the company benefited from the absence of SUC (Spectrum Usage Charge) on recently acquired spectrum, which boosted margins. However, this benefit will not be present in the upcoming period.