Bharti Airtel Q3 Earnings: Net profit down 27% at Rs 830 crore, misses Street estimates; ARPU at Rs 163

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 829.6 crore for the October-December period, missing Street estimates. The quarterly net profit was down 26.8 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The telecom major's revenue for the third quarter of the current financial year increased 5.4 percent on year to Rs 29,866.6 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 1,220 crore and revenue at Rs 29,900 crore.

The company's mobile average revenue per user -- a key measure of profitability for telecom operators -- increased 6.5 percent sequentially and 11.6 percent annually to Rs 163 in Q3.

“We have delivered another quarter of sustained performance across all our business segments... The recent tariff revision for mobile services has gone down well and we are exiting the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 163. The full impact of the revised mobile tariffs, however, will be visible in the fourth quarter," said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel.

"Our enterprise, homes and Africa businesses continue to deliver strongly, with steady increase in contribution to the overall mix of the portfolio. Our balance sheet is robust and we are now generating healthy free cash flows. This has enabled us to recently prepay some of our spectrum liabilities to the government thereby reducing the interest burden," he said.

The company reported Rs 14,905 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) for the December quarter, down 6.3 percent on year.

Its EBITDA margin came in at 49.9 percent in Q3, as against 49.5 percent in the previous quarter.

Analysts had predicted Bharti Airtel's EBITDA at Rs 14,725 crore and EBITDA margin at 49.2 percent.

The number of Bharti Airtel's 4G customers increased by 29.9 million on a year-on-year basis to 195.5 million, accounting for 61 percent of its overall customer base, the company said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel said its mobile data consumption increased 33.8 percent on year to 18.3 GB per month per customer.

The Bharti Airtel stock ended 0.3 percent higher at Rs 708.9 on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement.