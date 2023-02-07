English
Bharti Airtel Earnings Preview: Growth in ARPU, commentary on tariff hikes crucial

Bharti Airtel Earnings Preview: Growth in ARPU, commentary on tariff hikes crucial

Bharti Airtel Earnings Preview: Growth in ARPU, commentary on tariff hikes crucial
By Reema Tendulkar  Feb 7, 2023 10:03:01 AM IST (Published)



Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is likely to report a steady quarter for the October-December period with low-single-digit growth in revenue and profits.

A CNBC-TV18 poll also expects the company's operating profit to also grow in the low-single-digits, while margin may expand 30 basis points.
The CNBC-TV18 poll also expects the company's Average Revenue per User (ARPU) to rise 1.8 percent from the September quarter to Rs 193.4. Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal envisages the long-term ARPU target to be Rs 300.
The company's ARPU is likely to see an expansion after it earlier hiked entry level plans in two circles and later extended it to another seven. As a result, entry level plans in nine out of the 22 circles now cost more.
Bharti's India mobile business is also likely to see low-single-digit revenue growth.
For the December quarter, closest competitor Reliance Jio reported a 2.1 percent rise in revenue while margin saw an expansion of 120 basis points. Additionally, ARPU increased 0.6 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 178.2 crore.
Subscriber growth for Jio during the quarter was 5.3 million.
Bharti Airtel's Africa unit, which accounts for 30 percent of the company's consolidated revenue and operating profit, saw its topline increase by 3 percent sequentially.
On the other hand, while EBITDA margin for the Africa business fell 4 basis points quarter-on-quarter, it was up 67 basis points from last year.
Also Read: Importance of the government converting Vodafone Idea's AGR dues into equity
Among the key factors to watch out for would be whether the company will discontinue the cheaper entry level plan in the remaining circles. While doing away with those in the last seven circles, the company said that they did not see customer churn as they anticipated post the price hikes, which enabled them to implement the plan in more circles.
Commentary will also be awaited on monetisation of the 5G subscriber and the road ahead now that Vodafone Idea has been handed a lifeline by the government. Brokerage firm BofA Securities called the Vodafone Idea developments as negative for other incumbents like Bharti and Jio as the shift of subscribers may be lesser than anticipated.
Lastly, the street will also be watching out for commentary on any potential timeline to list the payments bank. The management has earlier highlighted that they are open to the idea.
Shares of Bharti Airtel have gained 12 percent over the last 12 months.
Also Read: Vodafone-Idea Saga — Three parents but none to love
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
