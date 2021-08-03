Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 284 crore, misses estimates

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 283.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss at Rs 15,933 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a net profit of Rs 350 crore for the quarter under review.

The company's total revenue for the April-June quarter rose 15.3 percent to Rs 26,854 crore from Rs 23,938.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The consolidated net profit (after exceptional items) stood at Rs 284 crore during Q1 FY22.

Airtel's average realisation per customer measured in terms of ARPU -- a key metric for telecom firms -- was at Rs 146 in the just-ended quarter, compared to Rs 138 in Q1 FY21. The company said the year-on-year rise in ARPU is an outcome of its focus on acquiring quality customers as well as secular upgrading of customers to data.

As of June 30, 2021, Airtel had 474 million customers, an increase of 13.0 percent as compared to 420 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Total minutes of usage on the network during the quarter was 1,099 billion, representing a growth of 21.8 percent as compared to 903 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Mobile Data traffic grew 48.7 percent to 11,208 billion MBs during the quarter as compared to 7,536 billion MBs in the corresponding quarter last year.

Mobile services in India

The company had 321.2 million customers as of June 30, 2021, compared to 279.9 million in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 14.8 percent YoY. The company has witnessed a customer churn of 2.8 percent compared to 2.2 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. Voice traffic on the network grew 22.2 percent YoY to 1,002 billion minutes during the quarter as compared to 820 billion minutes in the corresponding quarter last year.

The 4G data customer base stood at 184.4 million, increased by 5.1 million QoQ and 46.1 million YoY. The quarter continues to witness data traffic growth of 48.8 percent YoY. Total data traffic on the network stood at 10,771 billion MBs as compared to 7,240 billion MBs in the corresponding quarter last year. Average mobile data usage per customer increased by 13.7 percent YoY to 18.5 GBs as compared to 16.3 GBs in the corresponding quarter last year.

Homes Services

As of June 30, 2021, the company had homes operations in 387 cities (including LCOs). The segment witnessed revenue growth of 12.9 percent YoY. Airtel added the highest ever customer base of 285 K during the quarter from 3.07 million in Q4’21 to 3.35 million in Q1’22. On a YoY basis, the customer base increased by 36.9 percent.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel said, "Our consolidated revenues at 26,854 crores grew by Rs 1,106 crores over the last quarter, representing a sequential growth of 4.3 percent, while EBITDA margins improved from 48.9 percent to 49.1 percent."

While wireless revenue was impacted by the COVID lockdown-induced slowdown in terms of device shipments and a financial squeeze at the lower end of the market, Airtel's overall performance reflected the resilience and strength of its portfolio, Vittal added.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 580.20, up by Rs 15.15, or 2.68 percent on the BSE.