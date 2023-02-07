Bharti Airtel profit jumps 92% but misses street estimates

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed at Rs 785, down 0.5 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported its quarterly earnings for the October to December period during which its net profit rose to Rs 1,588.2 crore, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 2,220 crore.

Bharti Airtel's quarterly revenue went up 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 35,804 crore, slightly above projections of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. This is backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio and increasing the reach of 5G plus services which are now live in 70 plus cities, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

"India business posts quarterly revenues of Rs 24,962 crore – up 19.4 percent YoY. Revenue from mobile services in India grew 20.8 percent YoY, led by continued 4G customer addition and an increase in ARPU. Airtel Business revenues went up by 16.4 percent YoY, backed by robust demand for data and connectivity-related solutions as well as emerging adjacencies,” it said.

Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) for the second quarter of the fiscal rose to Rs 193 as against Rs 190 in the July to September 2022 period, the telco said in an exchange filing. This compares to Rs 163 in the December quarter of the last fiscal.

The company said that the strategy is going both wide to penetrate more accounts as well as deep has led to continuous outperformance and market share expansion. Further Airtel mentioned that emerging digital products are also yielding results and enabling businesses to create a nimble, scalable, and omni-channel engagement for their customers.

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said the company’s 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.

"We have delivered another quarter of consistent and competitive growth across all our businesses. Revenue grew sequentially by 3.7 percent, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 52.0 percent. Our strategy of winning quality customers has helped us add 6.4 Mn 4G customers and exit the quarter with an industry-leading ARPU of Rs 193. Postpaid, Enterprise, Homes as well as our Africa business sustained their momentum while the DTH business showed signs of growth in an industry that continues to be under pressure," Vittal said.

Compared to peers, Airtel's India mobile revenue growth was stronger than Jio's (3.7 percent QoQ for Bharti vs 2.1 percent for Jio) led by a higher increase in ARPU (1.57 percent growth for Bharti vs 0.5 percent for Jio).

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed at Rs 785, down 0.5 percent from the previous close on the BSE.