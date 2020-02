Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 86 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 425 crore for the quarter under review.

However, the firm's consolidated total income during the October-December 2019 period increased to Rs 21,947 crore up by 8.5 percent YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA at Rs 9,350 crore increased 48.3 percent YoY. The consolidated EBITDA margin increased by 11.4 percent to 42.6 percent in the quarter as compared to 31.2 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated EBIT increased by 195.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,401 crore. The consolidated net loss before exceptional items for the quarter stands at Rs 1,080 crore.

Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer, India & South Asia, said, "We added 21 million 4G customers to our mobile network and delivered superior value to our customers through the Airtel Thanks program. Data traffic saw strong growth of 72 percent Y-o-Y. We are on track to shut down our 3G networks across India and re-farm the 900 and 2100 band spectrum to further boost our 4G footprint to serve the surging demand for high-speed data."