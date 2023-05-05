Bharat Forge Q4: Stock at day's low on poor results, Net profit slides 7 percent year on year

2 Min(s) Read
Shares of Bharat Forge declined over 3 percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported a miss on all fronts. The stock is trading at the day's lows.
On a standalone basis, for the fourth quarter of financial 2022-23, the revenues rose 19 percent to Rs 1,997 crore versus Rs 1,674 crore on a year-on-year basis and lower than CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,048 cr. Company says, the revenues of Rs 1,997 crore is the highest so far with sales increasing across all business areas and regions.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation was higher by 13 percent and rose to Rs 488 crore, when compared with Rs 431 crore reported in same quarter last year. It is also lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 546 crore.