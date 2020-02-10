Bharat Forge Q3 net profit falls 29% YoY to Rs 127.8 crore, misses estimates

Pune-based Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday reported a 29.7 percent fall in net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2019-20 at Rs 127.8 crore as against Rs 310 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated a net profit of Rs 168.7 crore.

A total revenue from operations in Q3FY20 declined 36.4 percent to Rs 1,077 crore as compared to Rs 1,692.5 crore in Q3FY19. Analyst poll had estimated topline of Rs 1,250 crore.

“The quarter gone by was a repeat of the previous quarter in terms of weak end market demand and financial performance. Domestic and export revenues were down more than 30 percent in Q3FY20 compared to the same quarter previous year,” said Baba Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge.

The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 27.5 crore on account of manpower optimisation in the overseas subsidiary.

"We expect demand to remain soft on uncertainty in India due to transition to BS-VI," Kalyani added saying that the phase of sequential decline in financial performance is nearing an end and a new phase of growth will commence in FY21.

EBITDA during the quarter fell 55.2 percent to Rs 235.6 crore versus Rs 526 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 920 bps YoY to 21.9 percent.

“BFL’s international business operations in Europe have also been badly impacted by the decline in end market demand. We have initiated restructuring and cost optimisation actions. These actions coupled with investing in creating capacity towards a favorable product mix will eventually result in a sustainable and stronger business overseas," Kalyani added.

Total tax expense of the company declined significantly in Q3FY20 to Rs 29.7 crore as compared to Rs 159.6 crore, YoY.

The company said that it is fully prepared for the transaction to BS-VI and will maintain its leadership position in the domestic market.