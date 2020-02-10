Earnings
Bharat Forge Q3 net profit falls 29% YoY to Rs 127.8 crore, misses estimates
Updated : February 10, 2020 03:02 PM IST
Bharat Forge reported a one-time loss of Rs 27.5 crore on account of manpower optimisation in overseas subsidiary.
Bharat Forge's total tax expense of the company declined significantly in Q3FY20 to Rs 29.7 crore as compared to Rs 159.6 crore, YoY.
Bharat Forge said that it is fully prepared for the transaction to BS-VI and will maintain its leadership position in the domestic market.