Bharat Forge Q2FY22: Underlying demand very strong; supply chain issues causing lot of disruption, says CMD

Bharat Forge reported a standalone revenue growth of 82 percent at Rs 1,606 crore in Q2FY22. The company’s EBITDA grew by 174 percent at Rs 455.3 crore versus Rs 166 crore in Q2FY21.

Bharat Forge reported a standalone revenue growth of 82 percent at Rs 1,606 crore in Q2FY22. The company had reported revenue of Rs 881.5 crore in same quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA grew by 174 percent at Rs 455.3 crore versus Rs 166 crore in Q2FY21.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Baba Kalyani, CMD of Bharat Forge, said there is strong demand in all segments that the company operates in but supply chain issues are causing a lot of disruption in production.

He expects the supply chain issues to get fixed in a couple of quarters.

He said Q3 will be difficult but post-Christmas things are likely to get back to normal.

Watch video for more.