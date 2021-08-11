Barring retail, most other sectors are hiring: Quess Corp

Suraj Moraje, ED & Group CEO of Quess Corp, on Wednesday, said that retail is still cautious on hiring, but banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) has picked up lately.

The company reported earnings for the June-ended quarter with revenue and profit over 20 percent higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, but margins have contracted this time.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Moraje said, “In the last few weeks, across the board, we are seeing hiring demands and not just in the logistics area and e-commerce, but also creeping into BFSI, manufacturing and other sectors.”

“The only sector that is still a bit cautious on hiring is retail where our customers are still waiting for people to come back into the store. Obviously, the depth, length and synchronicity of wave three (COVID-19) could impact how this plays out, but as of now it does look like there is optimism in hiring,” he said.

He further said that the facilities and security services business is still impacted. Moraje believes the second wave of COVID impacted businesses less than the first wave.

For the entire interview, watch the video