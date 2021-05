The country's second-largest paint maker Berger Paints India on Wednesday reported more than doubling of consolidated net profit to Rs 208.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 103.18 for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints said in a filing to BSE. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 202 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review was higher at Rs 2,026.09 crore as against Rs 1,354.84 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.