BEL expects big-ticket projects to materialise; maintains revenue growth target at 15-17%

Aerospace and defence electronics major Bharat Electronics posted a strong set of Q2 numbers, it was operationally better than estimates. CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil spoke to Dinesh Kumar Batra, Director-Finance & CFO of the company to decode their second-quarter performance and business outlook.

The company's current order book is approximately a healthy Rs 54,000 crore.

“While we are growing at the rate of 15 to 17 percent which guidance we have given for this year, and I am quite hopeful this trend will maintain in next three to four years based on our very strong the order book," said Batra.

“Rs 16,000 to 17,000 order inflows is in pipeline this year and the trend is very visible on the big-ticket projects materializing. In the next two to three years the same trend will be maintained in the growth in the top line as well as inflows of the orders,” he added.

Bharat Electronics posted a good performance in the second quarter and this helped it compensate for the disruptions in the first quarter.

"Now taking this momentum forward, I maintain that we will be growing at the rate of 15 to 17 percent. We will be able to maintain our EBITDA margin from 20 to 22 percent,” said Batra.

There have been disruptions on account of delays in the field of semiconductors.

"They are delaying some of the projects, but as we had planned to take those things into account, more or less, we will be able to maintain the targets which we have set for ourselves,” he said.

