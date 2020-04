Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) posted a turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore (Provisional & Unaudited) during 2019-20, a six percent growth over the previous year's figure of Rs 11,789 crore. BEL's order book as on Wednesday is Rs 51,800 crore, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The year saw BEL securing orders worth Rs 13,000 crore, including Akash missiles (seven squadron), coastal surveillance systems (CSS), upgrade for EW system, radars, AMCs for radars & weapon systems, software-defined radio (SDR), sonars and advanced communication systems, it said.

Some of the flagship projects executed during 2019-20 are Command & control systems, thermal Imagers for tanks, upgrade of communication system, land-based EW systems, weapon repair facility, various Radars, smart city projects, Delhi CCTV project, avionics package for LCA, classroom jammers, real-time information system for Railways and LRSAM, BEL said.

BEL achieved export sales of USD 48.59 million during 2019-20. Major products exported include cable looms, coastal surveillance system spares, radar, compact multi-purpose advanced stabilization system (CoMPASS), and electromechanical parts.

BEL's Chairman & Managing Director, M V Gowtama, said the lockdown due to COVID-19 and the economic slowdown had some impact on BEL during March.

"Execution/acceptance of some of the major projects could not be completed due to force majeure which otherwise would have further contributed to BEL's revenues during FY 2019-20 itself. However, BEL remained focused on enhancement of its capabilities and competitiveness through diversification, continuous modernisation, indigenisation and outsourcing to Indian industries with increased thrust on MSME sector," he said.