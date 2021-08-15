  • Home>
Banking sector Q1FY22 review: Highest quarterly profits in last 23 quarters

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
For the Indian banks, it has been such a good quarter, that none of the PSU banks has reported a net loss. The PSU banks’ balance sheet is as strong as private counterparts in terms of provision coverage ratio, which is at 68.8 percent for PSU Banks versus 69.2 percent for private banks. In fact, the PSU banks have led from the front in the sector rising to a 23-quarter high.

Ample liquidity in the system has resulted in banks reporting the highest profits in 23-quarters in the first quarter of the fiscal. Interest rates are near multi-year lows and low-interest rates have also meant that the cost of funds for banks have fallen sharply too.
The profit momentum has continued from FY21, wherein, the banking sector had reported, its highest yearly profits in the last 5 years. This has been achieved despite the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.
In fact, it’s been such a good quarter, that none of the PSU banks has reported a net loss. The PSU banks’ balance sheet is as strong as private counterparts in terms of provision coverage ratio, which is at 68.8 percent for PSU Banks versus 69.2 percent for private banks. One can expect this trend of higher credit cost to continue in FY22 as banks’ strengthen their balance sheet.
Let’s take a closer look at what the Q1FY22 reported numbers are telling us:
 
Net profit / (Loss)PSU Banks (Rs cr)Pvt Banks (Rs cr)Total (Rs cr)
Q1FY22                         14,615                         17,560               32,175
Q4FY21                         10,167                         15,940               26,107
Q3FY21                           7,766                         19,749               27,515
Q2FY21                           9,165                         18,685               27,850
Q1FY21                           6,001                         14,319               20,320
Q4FY20                       (26,444)                           5,477            (20,967)
Q3FY20                         (8,474)                         16,460                 7,986
Q2FY20                         (4,186)                         11,399                 7,213
Q1FY20                               123                         13,298               13,421
Q4FY19                       (30,905)                        10,375            (20,530)
Q3FY19                       (11,598)                         11,961                     363
Q2FY19                       (14,716)                         10,559               (4,157)
Q1FY19                       (16,622)                         10,119               (6,503)
Q4FY18                       (62,681)                           7,597            (55,085)
Q3FY18                       (18,107)                         11,533               (6,575)
Q2FY18                         (1,208)                         10,699                 9,491
Q1FY18                             (307)                         12,000               11,693
Q4FY17                       (10,008)                         10,991                     983
Q3FY17                               598                         10,738               11,336
Q2FY17                           3,411                         10,066               13,477
Q1FY17                               238                         11,038               11,276
Q4FY16                       (18,355)                           8,971               (9,384)
Q3FY16                       (10,796)                         11,633                     837
 
Q1FY22 saw the impact of the pandemic on the banks' operations. Slippages remained elevated, restructured books increased for many and credit cost was high due to a rise in stress in the balance sheet.
Sequentially, PSU banks have outperformed private banks for the second quarter in a row.
The worst of the corproate woes are behind for the banking sector. In Q1FY22, incremental stress has continued to come from the retail and MSME/SME sectors.
PSU banks also witnessed a decline in their gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio compared to the previous quarter. However, they continued to slip on market share due to risk aversion and lower capitalization than their private counterparts.
Write-offs continued to remain high in Q1FY22. This was on account of the fact that banks saw elevated slippages continue in Q1FY22 due to lockdowns and repayment issues. Another point to factor in for high write-offs is that it helps in lowering stress on the future capital level of the banks.
From the data below, the lowest write-offs, i.e. write-offs as a percent of slippages have been reported J&K Bank, South Indian Bank, Equitas SFB,  Punjab & Sind Bank & Central Bank of India.
The highest write-offs as percent of slippages have been reported by Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India & Federal Bank.
Bandhan Bank had no write-offs in Q1FY22. Slippages were elevated for SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Union Bank of India.
 
BankWrite off, Rs crSlippage, Rs cr
AU Small Fin BkNA             250.0
CSB BankNA             437.0
Karur Vysya BankNA             519.0
Suryoday SFBNA             100.0
Union Bank of India           4,734.0           7,049.0
Bank of Baroda           4,660.0           6,194.0
SBI*           3,468.0         16,298.0
Axis Bank           3,341.0           6,518.0
HDFC Bank           3,171.6           7,300.0
Indian Bank           2,713.0           4,412.0
Canara Bank           2,574.0           4,391.0
PNB           2,247.0         10,168.0
ICICI Bank           1,589.0           7,231.0
Bank of India           1,527.0           3,942.0
IDFC Bank           1,400.0           2,800.0
Bank of Maha           1,001.0             937.0
IndusInd Bank              938.0           2,762.0
UCO Bank              853.0           1,708.0
IOB              793.0           1,245.0
RBL Bank              759.0           1,342.0
IDBI Bank              599.0           1,332.0
Federal bank              439.0             689.0
YES Bank              350.0           2,343.0
City Union Bank              257.8             482.2
Karnataka Bank              183.2             414.0
Central Bank of India                98.0           1,281.0
DCB Bank                81.6             519.6
Punjab & Sind Bank                32.5             442.8
South Indian Bank                17.4             883.4
Equitas Holdings                11.5             374.9
J&K Bank                  0.4             613.0
Bandhan Bank                   -           1,680.0
 
Overall
The sector has seen a rise in stressed assets, especially, the restructured portfolio. GNPA ratio increased to 8.37 percent vs 8.26 percent quarter on quarter. In the same period, in absolute value, thanks to PSU banks, GNPA rose marginally, by 0.4 percent. Overall, the provision coverage ratio of the banking sector is at a 5 quarter low of 68.8 percent versus 69 percent,.
Many banks, continue to have low core provision coverage like IDFC First Bank, DCB Bank, Equitas SFB, etc. From large banks, Kotak Mah Bank has a PCR of 64.8 percent. Credit off-take has remained weak till July for the banking sector. Loan growth could remain weak in Q1FY22, despite favourable base effect, before picking up by the festive season.
Banks (Rs cr)Q1FY22Q1FY21Q4FY21YOYQOQ
PAT                  32,175                  20,320           26,107                58.3                     23.2
GNPA                 822,524                 841,693         819,133                 (2.3)                       0.4
NNPA                 256,576                 255,085         253,110                  0.6                       1.4
GNPA (%)                      8.37                      9.04              8.26
NNPA (%)                     2.61                      2.74              2.55
 
PSU Bank’s continue their Q4FY21 momentum
The outperformance in the banking sector on a sequential basis was led by PSU banks for 2nd quarter in a row. PSU banks reported the highest quarterly profits in the last 23 quarters at Rs14615.4cr, up 143.6 percent YOY & 43.8 percent QOQ. None of the PSU banks has reported a net loss in Q1FY22, which is an achievement in itself.
The massive turnaround in profits was led by Bank of Baroda, from loss to profits, Central Bank of India, from loss to profits & PNB saw a sharp rise in profits (QOQ). The GNPA ratio of PSU banks was at 9.71 percent vs 9.69 percent QOQ. The ratio increased due to a decline in the overall loan book of the PSU banks.
PSU Banks (Rs cr)Q1FY22Q1FY21Q4FY21YOYQOQ
PAT              14,615.37                6,000.70      10,166.92              143.6                     43.8
GNPA                 647,978                 684,868         653,221                 (5.4)                      (0.8)
NNPA                 202,301                 212,300         202,019                 (4.7)                       0.1
GNPA (%)                      9.71                    10.53              9.69
NNPA (%)                      3.03                      3.26              3.00
 
Private banks: Leaders are walking away with market share
Private banks have under-performed to PSU banks in Q1FY22, for the 2nd quarter in a row, on profit growth & GNPA rise QOQ (amount wise). Four private banks reported a net loss, i.e. IDFC First Bank at Rs 630 crore, RBL Bank at Rs 459.5 crore, Ujjivan SFB at Rs233.5 crore and Suryoday SFB at Rs 47.7crore (the debutant on street), in Q1FY22.
The loan growth remained better than the industry average for private banks at +11.1 percent, compared year-on-year and -0.18 percent quarter-on-quarter. Hence, they continued to gain market share, which they have been doing for the last few years now.
The asset quality saw deterioration with GNPA rising to 4.54 percent versus 4.31 percent QOQ. In absolute value, their NNPA rise was at +6.2 percent QoQ when compared to +0.1 percent QoQ for PSU banks. Their core provision coverage ratio declined to 68.9 percent when compared to 69.2 percent reported in Q4FY21.
Pvt Banks (Rs cr)Q1FY22 Q1FY21 Q4FY21 YOY QOQ
PAT                  17,560                  14,319           15,940                22.6                     10.2
GNPA                 174,546                 156,826         165,912                11.3                       5.2
NNPA                  54,274                  42,785           51,090                26.9                       6.2
GNPA (%)                      4.54                      4.54              4.31
NNPA (%)                        1.4                        1.2                1.3
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
