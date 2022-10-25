Bank report card: ICICI and Kotak see strong growth, slippages up for RBL & IDFC First

It was a mixed quarter for the banking sector with big players such as ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank delivering strong growth, but, mid-sized private banks such as RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank reporting a rise in slippages.

The star of the banking space was ICICI Bank, with it's loan growth at a 27-quarter high, its global net interest margins came in at 4.31 percent which was again at an all-time high and gross NPA improved and was the lowest in 31 quarters.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest margins came above 5 percent at 5.17 percent, so it was an improvement on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Loan growth was 25 percent on a year-on-year basis, and slippages were below Rs 1,000 crore odd. The street, however, seems to be a little worried about the net interest margin sustainability going forward. According to a lot of the brokerages, the valuations probably capture a lot of the optimism that we are seeing in the earnings as well.

RBL Bank's operating profit was down 26 percent year-on-year which was the fifth quarter for a year-on-year basis decline. Slippages were higher as well for RBL bank at over Rs 800 crore.

IDFC First Bank's slippages remained elevated. YES Bank's profit was down over 30 percent year-on-year. That was because provisions had spiked up over 50 percent this quarter.

Lastly, South Indian Bank one of the smaller ones did see a sharp reaction on the upside. ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ with a target price of Rs 13. They have said that the improving trajectory in the operating performance sustained for the third consecutive quarter for South Indian Bank.