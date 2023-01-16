homeearnings News

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 Result: Net Interest Income grows 30%, asset quality improves

The lender reported Net Interest Income of Rs 1,979.6 crore, growing nearly 30 percent from the same period last year. Net profit for the period more than doubled to Rs 775 crore, compared to the same period last year.
Bank of Maharashtra's bottomline received a boost from a higher other income, which grew 27.6 percent from the year-ago period.

Asset quality for the lender improved from the September quarter. The Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.94 percent from 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Net NPA ratio also improved to 0.47 percent from 0.68 percent sequentially.

In absolute terms, gross NPA declined 8.5 percent while net NPA fell 27.5 percent from the September period.

The Pune-based bank’s operating profit jumped by 35.9 percent Year-on-Year and 8.1 percent from the September quarter to Rs 1,580.3 crore.  Provisions increased compared to the previous quarter, rising 21.4 percent to Rs 581.9 crore.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra are trading 5.8 percent higher at Rs 33.55.
