Bank of Maharashtra Q3 Result: Net Interest Income grows 30%, asset quality improves

In absolute terms, Bank of Maharashtra's gross NPA declined 8.5 percent while net NPA fell 27.5 percent from the September period.
Asset quality for the lender improved from the September quarter. The Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.94 percent from 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Net NPA ratio also improved to 0.47 percent from 0.68 percent sequentially.
The Pune-based bank’s operating profit jumped by 35.9 percent Year-on-Year and 8.1 percent from the September quarter to Rs 1,580.3 crore. Provisions increased compared to the previous quarter, rising 21.4 percent to Rs 581.9 crore.