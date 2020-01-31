Associate Partner
Bank of India reports net profit of Rs 105.5 crore in Q3FY20, NII rises 23.5%

Updated : January 31, 2020 01:26 PM IST

NII in Q3FY20 rose 23.5 percent to Rs 4,118 crore as compared to Rs 3,332.2 crore, YoY.
Gross NPA ratio was at 16.3 percent as against 16.31 percent while Net NPA ratio improved by 10 bps to 5.97 percent versus 5.87 percent on a sequential basis.
Bank of India reports net profit of Rs 105.5 crore in Q3FY20, NII rises 23.5%
