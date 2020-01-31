Bank of India reports net profit of Rs 105.5 crore in Q3FY20, NII rises 23.5%

Bank of India on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 105.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 4,737.6 crore in the same period last year.

While net profit was significantly below CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 806.6 crore, the bank’s net interest income (NII) beat poll estimates.

NII in Q3FY20 rose 23.5 percent to Rs 4,118 crore as compared to Rs 3,332.2 crore, YoY.

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose marginally by 0.4 percent to Rs 61,730.5 crore versus Rs 61,475.6 crore and net NPA rose by 2.4 percent to Rs 20,113.3 crore versus Rs 19,645.8 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA ratio was at 16.3 percent as against 16.31 percent while Net NPA ratio improved by 10 bps to 5.97 percent versus 5.87 percent on a sequential basis.

Provision coverage ratio in the December quarter of fiscal 2020 was at 77.2 percent as compared to 77.1 percent in the September quarter.

Provisions stood at Rs 4,015.2 crore versus Rs 9,000.7 crore, YoY and versus Rs 2,052.3 crore, QoQ.

Slippages were at 7 quarters high at Rs 6,716 crore.