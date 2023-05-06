Bank of India reports net profit at Rs 1,350 crore, board declares final dividend of Rs 2

The operating profit went up by 69.67 percent YoY from Rs 2,466 crore to Rs 4,184 crore, the bank said. The net interest income (NIM) stood at 38.6 percent at Rs 5,523.8 crore versus Rs 3,986.1 crore year-on-year.

Public sector Bank of India on Saturday reported net profit at Rs 1,350.4 crore versus Rs 606.3 crore year-on-year (YoY) for the fourth quarter of FY23. The operating profit went up by 69.67 percent YoY from Rs 2,466 crore to Rs 4,184 crore, the bank said. The net interest income (NIM) stood at 38.6 percent at Rs 5,523.8 crore versus Rs 3,986.1 crore year-on-year.

The provisions came in at Rs 2,050.5 crore versus Rs 1,879 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and versus Rs 1,540.6 crore YoY.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 (i.e. 20 percent) per equity share (Face Value Rs 10 each fully paid up) for the FY2022-23 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting of the Bank, the lender said.

The gross net performing asset (NPA) was reported at Rs 37,685.6 crore versus Rs 38,884.6 crore QoQ. The net NPA stood at Rs 8,053.6 crore versus Rs 7,646.2 crore QoQ. In percentage terms, the gross NPA came was 7.31 percent up versus 7.66 percent QoQ and net NPA was 1.66 percent up.

The NIM (Global) improved by 65 bps from 2.36 percent in FY22 to 3.01 percent in FY23. NIM (Domestic) improved by 82 bps from 2.61 percent in FY22 to 3.43 percent in FY23, the bank said.

The Return on Assets (RoA) improved by 6 bps from 0.43 percent in FY22 to 0.49 percent in FY23. The Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 10.31 percent in FY23 against 10.55 percent in FY22. The Cost to Income Ratio (CIR) improved from 54.48 percent in FY22 to 51.08 percent in FY23, Bank of India said.

The slippage ratio came down from 2.15 percent in FY22 to 1.94 percent in FY23. The credit cost stood at 0.79 percent in FY23 against 0.75 percent in FY22, the bank said.

