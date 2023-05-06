English
earnings News

Bank of India reports net profit at Rs 1,350 crore, board declares final dividend of Rs 2

Bank of India reports net profit at Rs 1,350 crore, board declares final dividend of Rs 2
By Anshul  May 6, 2023 4:33:25 PM IST (Updated)

The operating profit went up by 69.67 percent YoY from Rs 2,466 crore to Rs 4,184 crore, the bank said. The net interest income (NIM) stood at 38.6 percent at Rs 5,523.8 crore versus Rs 3,986.1 crore year-on-year.

Public sector Bank of India on Saturday reported net profit at Rs 1,350.4 crore versus Rs 606.3 crore year-on-year (YoY) for the fourth quarter of FY23. The operating profit went up by 69.67 percent YoY from Rs 2,466 crore to Rs 4,184 crore, the bank said. The net interest income (NIM) stood at 38.6 percent at Rs 5,523.8 crore versus Rs 3,986.1 crore year-on-year.

The provisions came in at Rs 2,050.5 crore versus Rs 1,879 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and versus Rs 1,540.6 crore YoY.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 (i.e. 20 percent) per equity share (Face Value Rs 10 each fully paid up) for the FY2022-23 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting of the Bank, the lender said.
