Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Friday reported its earnings for the October to December 2022 period, during which its profit after tax, led by higher other income, rose a whopping 75 percent annually to Rs 3,853 crore, surpassing CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 3,433.4 crore.

The net interest income jumped by over 21 percent on a sequential basis to R 10,818 crore the poll projection of Rs 10,378.8 crore. Meanwhile, the other income for the third quarter of the fiscal at Rs 3.553 crore compared to Rs 2,519.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Net interest margins (NIM) for the quarter under review stood at 3.37 percent in Q3FY23 and 3.23 percent for 9MFY23, an increase of 24 bps YoY for the quarter and 22 bps for 9M, the bank said in its statement. The domestic NIM increased by 33 bps YoY to reach 3.54 percent for Q3FY23, it stands at 3.35 percent for 9MFY23, up by 27 bps YoY, it added.

Bank of Baroda’s gross non-performing assets declined to 4.53 percent at Rs 41,857.5 as against 5.31 percent in the July to September quarter of the current financial year. Net NPA, on the other hand, has dropped to 1.16 percent at Rs 8,853.8 crore for the December 2022 ended quarter. In the September quarter, net NPA stood at 1.16 percent at Rs 9,672.2 crore.

However, the state lender’s provisions went up to Rs 2,403.9 crore from Rs 1,627.5 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 2,507 crore in the same quarter last year.

The lender also revealed that it has now become India's second largest public sector bank as per total business, i.e. the sum of total deposits and total advances.

Following the Q3 results, Bank of Baroda’s shares surged nearly five percent to Rs 161.60 on BSE at 2:15 pm.

