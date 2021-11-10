Bank of Baroda Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 24% to Rs 2,088 crore, beats Street estimates

State-run lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,087.9 crore for the July-September period, exceeding Street estimates by a huge margin. The bank's net profit was up 24.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The state-run lender's net interest income (NII) -- the difference between the interest earned and the interest paid -- rose 2.1 percent on year to Rs 7,565.9 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the bank to report a net profit of Rs 1,641.9 crore over NII of Rs 7,409.6 crore.

The PSU bank's net interest margin (NIM) -- a key measure of profitability for lenders -- was at 2.85 percent in the quarter under review, as against 2.78 percent in the year-ago period.

Other income came in at Rs 3,579.2 crore in the three months to September 30, as against Rs 2,909.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets were at Rs 59,503 crore in the quarter ended September, as against Rs 63,028 crore in the previous three months. Gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans were at 8.1 percent in the July-September period, as against 8.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Net NPAs came down to 2.8 percent in the quarter ended September, from 3 percent in the previous quarter.

Bank of Baroda reported provisions of Rs 2,753.6 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, as against Rs 4,005.4 crore in the previous three months, and Rs 2,811.1 crore in the quarter ended September 2020.

Shares in Bank of Baroda were down 3.3 percent at Rs 102.9 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement.