    Bank of Baroda Q2 Results

    Bank of Baroda Q2 net profit beats Street estimates, up 29%

    Bank of Baroda's reported a 58.7 percent higher net profit than last fiscal's second quarter's Rs 2,087.9 crore. 

    Bank of Baroda reported a net profit of Rs 3,313.4 crore for the September quarter, 29.2 percent higher than Street estimates of Rs 2,564.8 crore. The net profit was 58.7 percent higher than the same period of the last fiscal.

    Here is a look at the numbers:
    The bank's net interest income (NII) was 14 percent higher than Street estimates and 34.5 percent higher than the same period of FY22.
    CLSA had expected the gross NPAs to rise to 6.32 sequentially.
    However, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) dropped 11.8 percent to Rs 46,374.4 crore from last September's Rs 52,590 crore. Meanwhile, its net NPA dropped 23.6 percent further to Rs 9672.2 crore from last fiscal's Rs 12,652.7 crore.
    The bank's gross NPA came in at 5.31 percent and net NPA at 1.16 percent, down 95 bps and 42 bps from last fiscal's second quarter, respectively.
