Public sector lender Bank of Baroda beat analyst expectations, posting a 128 percent jump in profits in the second quarter of FY21 year-on-year, aided by lower provisioning. Its topline was also better than what the street had estimated. Here are the five key takeaways from its second quarter numbers.

Profits came at Rs 1,679 crore for the quarter ending September compared to a loss of Rs 864 crore in the June quarter. Profits were boosted by a sharp 29 percent drop in provisions over the previous year.

Bank of Baroda posted a better-than-expected operating performance, with its net interest income (NII) growing by 6.8 percent over the previous year to Rs 7,508 crore. Improved margins aided the growth. Its Global Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 31 bps higher than the previous quarter, at 2.86 percent. Other income also rose by over 54 percent over the June quarter helped by a 86 percent increase in trading gains and 22 percent rise in fee income.

Asset quality improved with gross NPA ratio coming down to 9.14 percent in the second quarter compared to 9.39 percent in the previous quarter, and net NPA at 2.51 percent against 2.83 percent in Q1. The bank disclosed that its Gross NPA ratio would have been 9.33 percent and Net NPA 2.67 percent if not for the SC order. Fresh slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 899 crore compared to Rs 2,740 crore in the June quarter. The bank also wrote off Rs 2,553 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 1,729 crore in Q1 this year and Rs 3,355 crore in Q2 of FY20.

The bank’s MD & CEO Sanjiv Chadha told media during the post-earnings concall that there were “very little” restructuring requests made so far. The window for applying for restructuring is open till December 31, 2020. The bank also disclosed that loan accounts worth Rs 85,898.55 crore were under moratorium.

Total provisions stood at Rs 3,001 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 5627 crore in Q2FY20. The bank’s COVID-19 related provisions stood at Rs 1,784 crore. In addition, since the bank maintained standstill on accounts that were standard as on August 31 following a Supreme Court order in relation to the interest waiver matter, it set aside an additional Rs 195 crore towards accounts that would have slipped into NPAs but were kept in standstill.